Women wrestlers move SC seeking permission to file affidavit in sealed cover

The seven women wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to file an affidavit in sealed cover.

On April 28, Delhi Police had filed two FIRs against Singh on the allegations of the wrestlers, hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, had told the apex court that a case will be registered on Friday.

On Wednesday, the counsel representing the women wrestlers mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha and said he was seeking permission to file the affidavit in a sealed cover before the court, which is slated to hear the matter on Thursday.

He said they don’t have any problem in supplying the copy of the affidavit to the Solicitor General but it should not go in the public domain.

The bench permitted the counsel to bring the sealed cover affidavit on Thursday with an advance copy to Mehta.

Mehta told the bench that investigation is going on in the case and the petitioners can share these materials with the investigation officer.

When Mehta asked if he can share the material with the investigation officer, the bench said, “alright”.

Earlier in the day, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Wednesday met Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers camped at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for 11 days to flag sexual assault allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh.

The former track-and-field icon left without speaking to media gathered at the protest site but Punia told reporters later she had vowed support.

“PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us she will help us in getting justice. We will remain here till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh goes to jail.”

“PT Usha said she was misinterpreted,” Punia, an Olympic medal-winning athlete, said on her comment about the protesting wrestlers’ lack of discipline.