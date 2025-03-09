‘Women will have major contribution in making India developed nation by 2047’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while addressing a state-level ‘Mahila Samman Samaroh’ organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Panchkula on Saturday said that women play the most crucial role in the progress of any society. When women progress, they uplift their families, strengthen society, and drive the nation’s growth, he said.

Saini expressed his firm belief and pride that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047, the greatest contribution will come from the mothers, sisters, and daughters of this nation.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Women and Child Development Minister, Shruti Choudhry, and Health Minister, Kumari Arti Singh Rao also present during the programme.

The Chief Minister while extending his greetings on International Women’s Day, announced several key initiatives for women’s welfare, these include increase in the leave granted to the women employees on special days.

Saini announced that regular women government employees in Haryana will now receive 25 annual leaves instead of 20. Similarly, women employees deployed under ‘Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ (HKRN) were previously entitled to 10 annual leaves, but now, they will receive one additional leave every month, increasing their total leave entitlement to 22 days per year.

The Chief Minister also announced that women in Haryana will be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs.1 lakh to establish dairy units.

He shared that under the ‘Mahila Kirshi Virdhi Yojana’, the government is committed to providing interest-free loans to women from farming families for activities such as livestock rearing, beekeeping, poultry farming, dairy farming, and other agricultural enterprises.