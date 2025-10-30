Women should use their collective force as political strength: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that women constitute 50 per cent of the country and when they use this force collectively as a political strength they can shape the country. She also said that women's efforts are often unrecognised, irrespective of their family or social status but, it is the women who stand strong whenever the family or society faces problems, Priyanka said. Speaking at the Kudumbashree CDS annual celebrations organised here by the Padinjarathara panchayat, the Congress MP from Wayanad said, "When you understand your strength as a collective force, you can shape this country. You are 50 per cent of our nation and you must use this force collectively as a political strength, as a political force as well". "So, I hope that more and more of you will also come into politics, more and more of you will lead, more and more of you will show the men how much women can do when we stand strong and when we recognise our own inner strength," she said.

The women who are part of the Kudumbashree, a poverty eradication and women empowerment programme, have not only been able to provide for their own families, they have also helped each other, she added. The Congress MP pointed out that through Kudumbashree women have been able to increase their savings tenfold. She said that the Kudumbashree women before her were "symbols" for the whole country of the ability and strength of women. "You will always command respect and dignity just by being who you are and standing strong for what your beliefs are. So on your day of celebration I congratulate all of you once again. You have my best wishes and my support always," the Congress MP said. Priyanka arrived in Wayanad on Wednesday for a two-day visit to inaugurate various developmental projects in her Lok Sabha constituency.