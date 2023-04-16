Women of Spiti are front warriors: Himachal CM

Shimla: Returning to Shimla, after three days in Kaza in the temperature varying between minus 1 to 4 degree C, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu looked highly touched by the women folks, who he says, live in tough conditions yet ready to take any challenge, like front warriors.



“During the Covid period, the women of Spiti stood guard at the entrance, 24X 7, in Kaza—the gateway to Spiti, also called cold deserts, to save entire population from the risk of Covid infection from any outsiders travelling to the valley,” he recalls, as told by women volunteers like Soman Dolma.

So much so, the women volunteers of Kaza Mahila Mandal refused to allow entry of sitting MinisterRam Lal Markandey, the local MLA, whom they insisted must follow mandatory 15-day quarantine norms.

The unsavoury incident later led to the filing of an FIR against women, who stopped the minister and his supporters from entering Kaza.

But, this is just an example of how the women in Spiti Valley fight against odds— extreme weather and geographical conditions to sustain their lives and families.

“I was so touched by their living conditions, I took the on-the-spot decision to announce Rs 1,500 Mahila Samman Nidhi for every woman there, in the age group of 18 to 60 years. I also announced, in my speech at Kaza on Himachal Day, that this incentive will continue for their life,” he told Millennium Post on his arrival.

He proposes to name the scheme Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Rashi– an election promise made by Congress. The women in Spiti will get the amount from June 2023 (second phase) ahead of the rest in the state.

Sukhu says being at Kaza first time as Chief Minister he had a real first-hand account of the problems and some of the burning local issues.

“I was surprised to note that Kaza faces the worst crisis of drinking water. I wonder why the earlier government did nothing to solve the drinking water crisis despite Spiti attracting thousands of tourists. A number of homestays which have come up there also reel under water shortage,” Chief Minister maintains.

The government employees posted in Spiti also encountered many problems and some of the incentives earlier available to them were withdrawn.

“I have assured the employed to look into all their issues and grant few incentives for serving in such tough conditions, also being close to International borders with China,” says Sukhu.

Padma, a tribal woman, said the Chief Minister’s decision to grant Rs 1500 monthly grants to women in Spiti was the greatest financial support and recognition.

“He(CM) gave a significant gift to the women of Spiti Valley as the women above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1,500 per month as a pension from June onwards and ‘Chhomo’ (Buddhist Nun) of Spiti Valley would also be benefited. It will instil a sense of self-esteem,” said Padma.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at Kungri, Dhankhar, Kaza and Kee monasteries and witnessed the traditions and history of Buddhism up close.

Sukhu was welcomed by offering traditional costumes by the lamas and he reciprocated by announcing funds and aids to the monasteries of the valley.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh to Kungri Gompa besides the construction of a hostel and drinking water scheme for Dhankhar Gompa. He also assured to upgrade the Meditation Centre of Kee monastery with the provision of funds.

He also inspected Asia’s Highest Bridge at Chicham. On the demand of the local people, the Chief Minister promised to consider a drinking water scheme for Chicham village.

His three-day maiden visit, the longest stay by a Chief Minister in the valley, has a positive impact on the tribal community and the people at large.

Announcements for a heliport in Spiti and setting-up solar projects will also go a long way in the tribal belt.