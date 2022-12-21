Women of Simran Self-Help Group generate Rs 1.14 lakh income from vegetable farming

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: Under the Suraji Gaon Yojana, farmers, cattle rearers, villagers, and women of self-help groups are being financially empowered through the income-generating activities being conducted in the state-run Gauthans. Women of Simran Self-Help Group associated with Nawagaon Gauthan under the Pendra development block have generated an income of about Rs 1.14 lakh through commercial vegetable production. The group is cultivating cowpea (Barbatti) in an area of 80 decimals and tomatoes in 1 acre 30 decimal area using the drip irrigation method in the Nawagaon Pasture area under the guidance of Horticulture Department RHEO Dharmendra Pandey. The group has earned Rs 90,000 from cowpea crops and Rs 24,000 from the sale of tomatoes, which is currently ongoing.