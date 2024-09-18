Women of SHGs to get drone training for jobs

raipur: Under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, a large number of women from self-help groups in Baloda Bazar district will be trained in drone operation.

These women members of self-help groups will be provided self-employment opportunities after the training.

Collector Deepak Soni has directed the officials of the agriculture department to take the necessary steps in this regard. Drone didi, Nirupa Sahu, and drone pilot, Nikhil Kannauje, recently met Soni and shared their experiences. Praising their work, Soni lauded them as sources of inspiration. He also acknowledged the beneficial use of drones in spraying fertilisers and pesticides and emphasised on the need to encourage farmers to adopt drone technology more extensively.

Sahu, a resident of Lahod village in Baloda Bazar, shared her experience, saying that she began using drones for spraying pesticides in April 2024.

Prior to this, she underwent a 15-day training course at an institute in Gwalior. She mentioned that she is associated with ‘Vaibhav Lakshmi self-help group’ under the Bihan scheme. Information about the scheme was provided to her by the officials of the Agriculture Department.