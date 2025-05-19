‘Women make for 35% STEM graduates globally’

new delhi: Women make for only 35 per cent of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) graduates globally with no significant progress made in last decade, according to UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring (GEM) team which has flagged low confidence in mathematics and negative gender stereotypes as major reasons behind the trend.

The team which analyses the development and trends in education sector across the globe pointed out that the digital transformation is led by men and women constitute only 26 per cent of workforce in data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Critical data from 2018–23 shows that women made up only 35 per cent of STEM graduates globally, with no progress over the past 10 years. Part of this can be explained by the fact that girls’ confidence in mathematics appears to be knocked early, even when they perform well. Part of it can be explained by negative gender stereotypes that also prevent women from pursuing STEM careers,” a member of GEM team said.

“Only one in four women with an information technology degree took up digital occupations in the European Union, compared with over one in two men. The digital transformation is led by men. Women constitute only 26 per cent of employees in data and artificial intelligence, 15 per cent in engineering, and 12 per cent in cloud computing across the world’s leading economies. This is a loss to society,” the official added.

The team has noted that while 68 per cent of countries globally have policies to support STEM education, only half of these policies specifically target girls and women.

The GEM has launched an advocacy brief that proposes actions countries should take to redress the balance.

“Countries need to include gender-responsive school counselling and career orientation to nurture girls’ talents and interests in STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). A key element of this kind of gender-sensitive orientation is professional training in gender-responsive guidance for teachers and counsellors,” the member said.