Women leaders discuss economy & startup ecosystem

New Delhi: Women Inspiring Network (WIN), an inspirational storytelling network, has joined hands with FICCI G20 where women leaders shared insights on various issues.



On Thursday, women leaders from across the fields of corporate, business, entrepreneurship, designers and others were present at

the event at FICCI House in New Delhi.

Through the Global Mentoring Walk, they want to encourage and strengthen women’s economic participation and leadership, and increase the share of women in leadership positions, including growth in millennial leadership, startups, investment management,

and SMEs.

The event was graced by women changemakers like Payal Kanwar (Director General of Indo-French Chamber), Taranjeet Kaur (Project manager of Metabolic Balance India), Naina Ruhail (Founder and Co-CEO, Vanity Wagon), Nidhi Modi (Entrepreneur, Mammlys), and many more. It aims to inspire, learn, network, and celebrate women who are change-makers in different arenas and professions.

Stuti Jalan, founder of WIN, said, “It is of the utmost importance for us as women leaders to ensure that the right support and resources are made available to women in different walks of life for their ultimate holistic advancement. On this occasion of International Women’s Day, we

are grateful to this dynamic group for coming together for the Global Mentoring Walk, which is an opportunity for women in our community, and around the world, to unite around a common purpose,” she said.