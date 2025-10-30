Women lead march at ‘Ekta Diwas’ rehearsal

EKTA NAGAR: Wednesday’s full dress rehearsal for Ekta Diwas became a colourful display of discipline and pride as women officers headed each contingent at the parade conducted near the Statue of Unity. The rehearsal, the final one before the October 31 celebration, reflected the strength as well as diversity of the country’s forces.

Marching columns from each of the large paramilitary forces, such as the Border Security Force,

Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Central Industrial Security Force, showcased their coordination and athleticism in flawless rhythm. Their synchronised movements, sharp commands, and intimidating energy demonstrated weeks of tireless practice. Contributing to the majesty, Indian Air Force planes flew overhead in a stunning flypast, representing national power and national unity in the skies.

Akanksha Pandey, an ITBP medical officer, told Millennium Post that she was thrilled with the experience, terming it an irreplaceable honour. She stated that commanding a parade requires intense hours of rehearsal, but doing it as a woman felt particularly fulfilling. Speaking to young girls, she stated that if her presence would inspire them to pursue grand dreams, she would be glad if they overachieved from where she ended up.

Authorities managing the parade praised the perfect coordination and said that this year’s women-coordinated formation is a reflection of India’s changing spirit—one of discipline, inclusivity, and equality of opportunity. The grand Ekta Diwas celebration on October 31st will be heard carrying the same message as women again lead the march in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision for a united India.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force’s dog unit made a splash with the display of operational acumen at the full-dress rehearsal for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which took place at the Statue of Unity on Wednesday.

The function included Indian dog breeds, Mudhol and Rampur Hounds, displaying agility and obedience under the guidance of “Riya”, a Mudhol Hound who won first place in the All India Police Dog Competition.

Two hundred and sixteen marching contingents of CAPFs, state police forces, and NCC will participate in the National Unity Day parade. Honoured soldiers of BSF’s Operation Sindoor and Shaurya Chakra awardees of CRPF will also participate in vehicles of honour. The parade, commanded by a 100-strong Heralding Team, will embody military precision, cultural harmony, and ceremonial splendour.