Women greet Rahul’s Yatra as he enters Ambala

Chandigarh: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which continues under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, reached Ambala from Dharma Nagri Kurukshetra Monday. Hundreds of women participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite heavy smog and biting cold on Monday, the day dedicated to women for the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was warmly welcomed by 50 women on reaching Tyoda village in Shahabad. Rahul Gandhi also met the families of farmers and women farmers who were martyred in the farmer’s movement.



On this occasion, representatives of various farmer organisations in the country, including Haryana, discussed in detail the problems of the farmers, including the MSP guarantee. Farmer leaders also said the current government did not live up to the written agreement made by the government during the farmer’s movement last year.

In the meeting held in the presence of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, State Congress in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil, State Congress President Udaybhan, MP Deepender Hooda, Rahul Gandhi listened to the farmers carefully. During this, representatives of farmer organisations including Rakesh Tikait, Yudhveer Singh, Yogendra Yadav, Virendra Narwal, Prahlad Barukheda, Mandeep Nathwan, Joginder Nain, Rajbala, Deepak Lamba, Tejveer, Jagdeep Aulakh, Jogendra Tiger were present.