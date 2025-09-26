Women entrepreneurs narrate journeys to PM at UP International Trade Show

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh has undergone a “remarkable transformation” over the past eight and a half years in terms of women’s empowerment, and the women are now actively participating in the state’s social and economic progress.

This transformation was on full display at the UP International Trade Show 2025 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women entrepreneurs from self-help groups (SHGs). For these women, sharing their stories with the Prime Minister was not only an achievement but also a symbol of how far Uttar Pradesh has come in ensuring women’s safety, dignity, and opportunities.

Sangita, a Vidyut Sakhi from Meerut, explained how she earns a steady income by collecting electricity bills. Asked about her challenges, she told the Prime Minister with pride: “Now we have no problems. People recognise us with respect.” Sarla, a Banking Sakhi from Lucknow, described her work in helping people open accounts and access financial schemes while building her livelihood. She admitted that earning people’s trust was initially difficult, but today, her work is highly valued. She informed the Prime Minister that she has facilitated the opening of over 2,000 Jan Dhan accounts, 700 Suraksha Bima accounts, 200 Jeevan Jyoti Bima accounts, and 200 Atal Pension Yojana accounts.

Neetu Singh from Varanasi shared her success as a NaMo Drone Didi, trained to spray fertilizers on farms using drones. Charging Rs 200 per bigha, she now covers up to 25 acres a day and has treated over 1,000 acres in just 18 months.

Julie Devi from Bijnor represented 15,000 women of the Vidur Peda Committee, which produces around 150 products including soap, spices, and flour. She recalled that before 2017, fear and weak law enforcement made entrepreneurship nearly impossible for women. “Today, women not only manage households but also run businesses with confidence,” she said. Kaushalya, a dairy entrepreneur from Gorakhpur, also shared her story, highlighting how her dairy venture provides her with a secure monthly income.