Women empowered under BJP governance: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: With campaigning in full swing, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while canvassing for BJP candidate Krishna Pal Gurjar said that BJP has empowered women in its tenure. Saini has said that despite there being no BJP MLA in the NIT assembly constituency, there has been tremendous development in the last 10 years, the double engine government has made the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ meaningful and has ensured development here while the MLA here had no idea of ​​development.



There is increase in illegal colonies during Congress’s regime, but Manohar Lal’s government decided to authorize all the colonies and build electricity, water, sewer, roads there and this decision greatly benefited NIT. Still, if some problem remains then it will be resolved after June 4. The Chief Minister was addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in support of BJP candidate Krishna Pal Gurjar here today. Saini said that women are nothing more than a vote bank for Congress. The party worked to exploit women by taking their votes. Today women are working to protect the country on the border and Narendra Modi has decided to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Assembly and Lok Sabha through the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. The bill has been passed and it will be implemented from the next plan.

Saini said that Narendra Modi has worked for the welfare of the poor. Now the poor do not have to worry about their treatment. Through Ayushman card, they can get treatment worth Rs 5 lakh every year in any big hospital. It is the result of the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 25 crore people in the country have been successful in taking them out of the poverty line.

BJP candidate from Faridabad Lok Sabha, Krishna Pal Gurjar termed Congress as anti-Sanatan and termed it as dengue and malaria and said that it is better to eliminate it.