Women commandos set to join CISF core ops

NEW DELHI: As part of women’s empowerment in paramilitary organisations, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started training its first-ever all-women commando unit to be inducted into core operations. The move is a major policy change, involving women for the first time in positions held by men.

The training is being organised at the Regional Training Centre (RTC), Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh, where 30 women personnel—currently serving in various airports—are being trained for an eight-week advanced commando course from August 11 to October 4. The second batch will be taken between October 6 and November 29, with the first 100 women selected from Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) and sensitive CISF units.

The training equips women commandos for Special Task Force (STF) and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) assignments at high-security facilities. Exercises cover weapons handling, stress shots in live-fire exercises, rappelling, survival training in woods, and endurance development like obstacle courses and long-range treks. There will be 48 hours of continuous exercise during which their decision-making and coordination abilities will be put to the test in difficult situations. After training, the women commandos will be used mainly at airports and then at other sensitive units. CISF officials maintained the programme would also become an integral part of the training schedule, making women’s participation in frontline combat roles a regular feature.

Women currently comprise 8 per cent of CISF’s 1.5 lakh strength, consisting of 12,491 personnel. The target set by the Ministry of Home Affairs is 10 per cent representation, and CISF aims to induct another 2,400 women in 2026. Recruitment in future years will be organised such that this proportion is kept up.

“This program not only adds to the operational strength of CISF but also encourages women to hold positions that are on par with their male equivalents,” a senior officer said.

The CISF, charged with protecting airports, nuclear facilities, space sites, and strategic infrastructure, has gradually ramped up women’s induction into aviation security and passenger screening.