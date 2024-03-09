Women are symbol of democracy, says Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with women and school children of Bastar Fighters and Danteshwari Fighters on Friday.

While he was listening to their emotional stories, one of the Danteshwari Fighters, Constable Sushri Baghel, shared her inspiring life story. She told the Chief Minister that her village was once under Naxal terror, where Naxals used to mistreat and pressurise the villagers.

The government established a Security Camp to stop the Naxals. This camp completely changed their lives. They stopped living in fear because now the police were there for their safety and they didn’t face Naxals. The youth understood the difference between the working of the police and Naxals and realized the power of democracy, inspiring them to join Bastar Fighters.

Sai appreciated the courage shown by Sushri Baghel and stated that he is really happy that a security camp has brought so much change in the lives of villagers. These security camps are also centers of development. The government has started the ‘Niyad Nellanar Yojana’ through these camps. Villages inside the five-kilometer radius of these camps will have comprehensive development under this scheme. The chief minister expressed delight that Sushri Baghel chose democracy instead of dictatorship. He further said that he feels that women are the symbol of democracy as they tend to include ‘everyone’ rather than just thinking about themselves.

He said that he hopes women like Sushri Baghel will keep strengthening democracy. Women of Bastar Fighters are a beacon of hope for saving democracy and the courage of women all over, he added.