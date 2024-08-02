Women across Chh’garh to benefit from Mahtari Vandan Yojana

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has introduced the Mahtari Vandan Yojana to enhance women’s empowerment in the state. Under this scheme, women receive direct financial aid of Rs 1,000 per month through direct bank transfers. The initiative has shown positive results across Chhattisgarh, with many beneficiaries expressing their appreciation.

Gita Nayak from Korkoma in Korba block praised the scheme, calling it a significant step towards empowering women. She explained that the monthly Rs 1,000 deposit has become a crucial support during challenging times. Nayak, whose husband, Nilambar Nayak, works in agriculture, has been receiving these funds for six months. She uses the money to meet family needs, support her children’s education, and provide nutritious meals. She also benefits from subsidised food grains through her ration card. Nayak noted that the scheme has boosted women’s self-confidence and provided financial security, allowing them to manage their responsibilities more effectively. She expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the Chhattisgarh government for this beneficial initiative.

Other beneficiaries across the state have also voiced their appreciation. Usha Adil, a 50-year-old resident of Siltara village in Raipur district, shared her happiness about receiving the funds, which she uses to support her daughter Nimmi’s college education. Prema Verma, from the same village, thanked PM Modi and CM Sai, mentioning her plan to purchase a silver ornament as a gift for her seven-year-old

granddaughter, Chitranshi.