Women achievers visit Parliament; hail introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi: The Women’s Reservation Bill that seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in the ongoing special session of Parliament.



Some of the women achievers were among the special invitees on the the occasion of the introduction of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, as the the Bill is officially called.

Actor Kangana Ranaut said: “It is a historic day for the nation and the women of the nation.”

She thanked PM Narendra Modi for opening up new avenues for women.

She said: “We also see women in more active roles like the Army and the Air Force. In fact, in my upcoming film, Tejas, I am playing an Air Force pilot as well. So I think this is a new age that we are getting into it.”

Actress Esha Gupta, who was also present at Parliament, said: “It’s a very progressive thought. This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women and it is a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it.”

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka said: “It is a big victory for the women of the country. There was a very marginal representation of women although they formed an equal part of our country and society.”

She thanked the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and I&B Anurag Thakur for inviting women achievers to Parliament to witness the introduction of the Bill.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said: “A revolutionary step has been taken today. Prime Minister Modi has brought this Bill and we will ensure it is passed in Parliament. This is the extension of various steps taken by the government towards women’s empowerment during the Amrit Kal.”