Woman’s body recovery at Indo-Bangla border: 1 held

Kolkata: Cops of Swarupnagar Police Station arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder of a woman whose body was found near the Indo-Bangla border at Swarupnagar in North 24-Parganas.



The accused identified as Nichar Ali Mollah was produced at the Bashirhat Court and has been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning a woman’s body was found with her throat slit and face burnt. A few farmers spotted the body lying on agricultural land and informed police. Cops recovered a bag and a few objects like face wash, toothpaste, a sunglass, a mobile phone and others were lying scattered near the body.

During the probe, police came to know that the woman was a Bangladeshi national and reportedly worked at a beauty parlour in Mumbai.

Cops also came to know that Mollah was contacted by her to help the woman cross the Indo-Bangla border.

It is suspected that Mollah came to know about the money the Bangladeshi woman was carrying. To rob her, he murdered her. However, it is yet to find out whether Mollah was alone or he has any associates.