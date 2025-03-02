Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak

Chandigarh: A woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Sampla bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, police said.

The woman was identified as a 22-year-old resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, they added.

The suitcase was spotted by some passersby, who informed the police.

Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh said an investigation was underway, and a case had been registered.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep shock over the woman's death in Rohtak.

"The murder in this manner and finding her body in a suitcase is extremely sad and shocking. This in itself is a blot on the law and order of the state. There should be a high-level, impartial investigation into this entire case, and the culprits should receive the harshest punishment as soon as possible," Hooda said in a statement.

Hooda said that if any such incident occurs against women, the government and the entire law and order system should take exemplary action so that in the future, anyone with criminal tendencies will think a thousand times before committing such an act.

The senior Congress leader stated that this tragic incident has once again revealed that law and order has "completely collapsed" in the state.