Woman’s body found near Indo-Bangla border in Swarupnagar

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Gunrajpur village near the Indo-Bangla border in Swarupnagar of North Parganas after a woman’s body was found with her throat slit and face burnt.



According to sources, the body was lying in an agricultural land. On Tuesday morning, a few farmers spotted the body and informed police. Cops found that the woman’s throat was slit using some sort of sharp weapon and her face was burnt. A bag and a few objects like face wash, toothpaste, a sunglass, mobile phone and others were lying scattered near the body.

Police suspect that the woman was either trying to cross over to Bangladesh illegally or had come to India from Bangladesh by crossing the border without proper documents.

It is also suspected that some miscreants might have dragged her into the agricultural land and tortured her sexually. However, cops are sure that the miscreants burnt her face so that the woman’s identity could not be ascertained. Police have started a probe and are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.