Woman strangles her 2 kids before hanging herself in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: A woman allegedly strangled her two minor children before hanging herself to death in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said, “The body of one Soni Yadav (37) was found hanging inside her house. Bodies of her two children — Raunak (5) and Rimjhim (3) were also found in the same room.”

“Prima facie it appears that the woman strangulated the minor children before taking her own life,” he said.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and have initiated an investigation.

According to police, Soni was the second wife of one Ratibhan Yadav, a resident

of Lodipur Utrawan village. Yadav had gone out in the morning and when he returned he found the bodies of his wife and children.

Poonam, the first wife of Yadav who also lived in the same house, was also not present when the incident happened.

“As of now, there is no clear reason as to why the woman took the extreme step. We are looking into all aspects,” the officer said.