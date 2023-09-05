Woman scientist, who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns, passes away

Bengaluru: ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said here on Monday.

Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added. Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.

Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death.

Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches. Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, former ISRO Director said "the voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta."