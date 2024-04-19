Woman prisoner raped by 2 inmates in jail van

Jind: Two inmates have been accused of raping a female prisoner inside a van during a medical visit in Rohtak district, Haryana. The victim, undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for an unspecified condition, alleged that she was accompanied by the two accused inmates from Jind district. According to her account, the assault occurred while the security personnel accompanying them were occupied with paperwork after the treatment.

The victim claimed that the accused, identified as Manish and Satish from a village in Jind district, gave her a spiked cold drink before assaulting her in the van. A police complaint was filed at the Jind Civil Line police station, resulting in the registration of a zero FIR under Section 376 against the accused. The case was later transferred to the Rohtak police for further investigation. The exact date of the incident was not specified in the complaint, but authorities are actively investigating the allegations. The victim, serving a 10-year jail term for an NDPS case, had attempted suicide due to purported stress previously and is currently receiving treatment at PGIMS. Police had previously registered a case for her suicide attempt.

Rohtak police officials confirmed being informed about the incident and are actively looking into the matter to ascertain the facts and take appropriate action.