Woman Naxalite with Rs 25L bounty killed in encounter

Dantewada: A woman Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Monday, an official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

The operation involving personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was launched in the forests of Geedam (Dantewada) and Bhairamgarh (Bijapur), he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the police found the body of a woman Naxalite, identified as Renuka alias Chaite alias Saraswati, resident of Warangal in neighbouring Telangana, the official said.

Renuka, a special zonal committee member of Naxalites, was in-charge of the press team of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee - the strongest formation of Maoists, he said.