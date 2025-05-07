Woman Naxalite killed in Bijapur

Raipur: A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district amid the ongoing massive anti-Naxal operation in the area, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place on Monday in the forest around Karregutta hills along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

With this encounter, the bodies of four women Maoists have been recovered in the area since security forces launched the operation, involving some 24,000 personnel from different units, on April 21, he said.

A .303 rifle was also recovered from the encounter site on Monday, Sundarraj said.

On April 24, three women Naxalites were killed on Karregutta Hills and a huge cache of weapons, explosives and other materials was recovered.