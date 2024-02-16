Woman killed in IED explosion in Jharkhand

Chaibasa: An elderly woman was killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) allegedly planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoists) exploded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The incident happened in a forest near Maradiri village on Thursday, the police officer said, adding that the Maoists planted the IED to target security personnel. Randai Purty (56), a resident of Maradiri village, had gone to forest to collect firewood when the explosive went off.

A police team reached the spot on Friday, recovered the body, and sent it to Chakrafharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar, said.

The SP condemned the incident and said the Maoists are now targeting innocent villagers in desperation, as the ongoing anti-Naxal operation contained their activities to a large extent.