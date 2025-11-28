Woman held for hotel stay on forged docs; Pak numbers found on phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly staying in a hotel here on forged documents and found some international numbers, including those of Afghan Embassy and Pakistan, on her phone, officials said.

The police also found Rs 32 lakh deposited in her account from multiple sources and have issued notices to 13 persons from different parts of the country who allegedly transferred money to her, they said.

During her stay at the hotel in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, the woman also visited Jaipur, Udaipur and Delhi, and an investigation was being conducted into her trips, an official said.

Kalpana Bhagwat (45) was arrested on Sunday after the police conducted a check of hotels on Jalna Road here in view of a VIP movement, an official said.

The woman was found staying in a hotel on Jalna Road for six months on alleged forged documents, he said.

During the search of her hotel room, the police also found a bunch of five papers titled 'Appointment in the IAS on the basis of Civil Services Examination 2017' with her name and were being verified, the official said. Later, during the investigation, the police also found some international numbers, including those of the Afghan Embassy and Pakistan, on her mobile phone. It was also found that she sent Rs 3 lakh to a foreigner named Ashraf Kil, he said.

"While she had no job, Rs 32.68 lakh was deposited into her account from various sources. The city police have issued notices to 13 persons who sent various amounts to the woman, seeking reasons for the money transfer," the official said.

"The woman also indulged in WhatsApp chats with some foreigners. The investigation team will recover the chats and call records as part of the investigation," he said.

A case has been registered against the woman under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating, forgery and other relevant provisions, the police added.