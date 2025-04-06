Woman hacked to death by husband in Bagda

Kolkata: A woman was hacked to death by her husband at Bagda in North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.

The accused was arrested later by the cops of Bagda police station.

According to sources, on Sunday morning the deceased identified as Arpita Biswas (28) of Kola village in Bagda was cooking. Suddenly, her husband Prasenjit Biswas stabbed his wife using an axe. Hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. They initially held Prasenjit and informed the police.

It was learnt that Arpita was involved in an extramarital affair about which Prasenjit had come to know. Arpita used to make reels on social media and met a few youths there. Even she used to receive late night calls which triggered suspicion of Prasenjit.

On Sunday, Arpita was allegedly caught by her husband while she was on a call. Out of anger he hacked her using an axe and tried to commit suicide. However, the neighbours caught him and handed over to the police.