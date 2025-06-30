Woman gives birth at Jhansi Railway Station

Jhansi: A woman travelling by train from Bhusaval to Mathura gave birth to a baby girl at Jhansi Railway Station on Sunday, officials said.

Monika Bhosale, a passenger in the general coach of the Sachkhand Express, began experiencing labour pains while travelling in the train, Assistant Public Relations Officer of Jhansi Railway Division Pradeep Sunele said.

Upon receiving the information, health workers from the Railway Hospital, along with a lady constable from the RPF, promptly attended to her. The train, which had reached platform number 5, was halted as the woman was safely alighted. She subsequently delivered a healthy baby girl on the platform itself, Sunele said.