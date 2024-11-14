Woman dies in Hooghly after her hair entangled in generator

Kolkata: In a freak accident, a 30-year-old woman died after her hair got entangled in a generator placed on a motorised cycle van during the procession of Jagadhhatri puja in Hooghly’s Chanditala.

The incident happened late on Tuesday evening. The police said that the victim has been identified as Ujjala Santra (30). She joined the Jagadhhatri puja procession in Chanditala’s Kalachara area along with her husband and two children. The victim’s husband Jhantu Santra has a motorised cycle van. He came to the place with the van. The woman was sitting in the van along with two children. A generator was also mounted on the motorised van. When the procession was on its way to Palpara from Chanditala, the accident took place. The victim’s long hair suddenly got entangled in the generator’s motor.

“We heard her screaming and saw that the woman fell on the ground and her scalp was removed. Her husband and two children- a son and a daughter were shocked to see the woman lying on the road. As she was rushed to the Chanditala primary health centre, the doctors declared her brought dead,” a local resident said. Bereaved victim’s husband regretted and said that as the woman was too tired to carry her younger son, he had told her to sit on the cycle van. The police have however sent the victim’s body for post mortem.