Woman dies, five injured as e-rickshaw catches fire

Muzaffarpur: A woman died and five other members of her family were injured when the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling caught fire after a suspected battery malfunction in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kamrun Khatoon. Other injured are Mohammad Sajid Hussain, who was driving the e-rickshaw, his wife Yasmin, grandmother Zainab, son Sarfaraz (9), and daughter Sabina (7). The deceased was the mother of Sajid Hussain.

Talking to reporters ASP Sahariya Akhtar said, “According to eyewitnesses the incident took place near

Gaighat locality on the Darbhanga highway on Thursday morning,” he added.