Woman death at ‘Pushpa 2’ screening: Actor Allu Arjun, others booked

Hyderabad: A woman died and her son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation as crowds jostled at a film theatre here during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre to have a glimpse of the actor.

A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman, police said.

The police have registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Revathi. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is kept under 48-hour observation, they said.

“Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told news agency.

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone).

"The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd. Nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," it added.

After Arjun came to the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him, the police statement said.

"His personal security team started pushing the public which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," it added.

As the crowd surged forward, the woman and her son, who also tried to enter the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious, police said.

Police personnel who were on duty pulled them out and conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son, they said.

The woman and her child were immediately shifted to the nearby Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, where she died and her son was advised to be shifted to another hospital for better treatment, the statement said.

Addressing media, the victim's husband Bhaskar said doctors have said the condition of his son would be known only after 48 hours.

Bhaskar said a stampede-like situation prevailed at the theatre and that his wife and son moved ahead in the surging crowd, while he stood aside with his daughter.

As he could not locate his wife and son, he dropped his daughter at his relative's house nearby and returned to the theatre to search for them, Bhaskar said. Later, he came to know about his wife's death and son's admission in the hospital.

Bhaskar, who underwent a liver transplantation a year ago, said his wife had supported him a lot. "I owe her my life. She gave me courage and support," he said.

Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind "Pushpa 2: The Rule", expressed anguish over the tragic incident.

"We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment.

"We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time," the studio posted.