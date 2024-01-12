Woman alleges gangrape in interfaith couple attack case

HAVERI/BENGALURU: The case of attack on an interfaith couple in Haveri district has taken a new twist with the woman alleging gangrape as the incident took a political colour with the Opposition BJP targeting the Siddaramaiah government on the issue.

The seven men who allegedly barged into a hotel room and attacked the couple at Hangal in Haveri district were charged with gangrape after the 26-year-old victim complained that she was sexually assaulted by them, police said.

Three of them, who also belong to a minority community, have been arrested in connection with the January 8 incident, they said. “On Thursday afternoon, the victim’s statement was recorded in front of a magistrate wherein she alleged that she was raped by seven men who also abused and assaulted her. So, based on her claim, we have added section 376 D of IPC (gangrape) to the existing FIR. We have arrested three men in connection with the incident so far,” a senior police officer said.

“Another suspect is hospitalised due to an accident he met a day after the alleged incident. So, once he is discharged, he will be taken into custody. Our teams are trying to trace the remaining suspects in the case. We have identified all of them,” he said.

The woman initially alleged the involvement of six men, but later mentioned other suspects who were their accomplices, he said, adding, the police were trying to secure all of them.

The Karnataka BJP unit on Friday hit out at the Congress government over the attack, alleging that a surge in crimes against women in the state reflects rampant lawlessness, and that criminals operate boldly without fear of police intervention. The party also termed it as a sleeping sarkar’.

When asked about the incident, the Home Minister G Parameshwara said: “Police had registered a case and arrests have been made. The investigation is going on. Once the probe is completed and the facts come out, police will proceed accordingly.” He also asserted that the law and order situation in Karnataka is under control and charged the BJP with trying to politicise the issue.

Former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai alleged that there is a double standard as far as moral policing is concerned by the state government. He further alleged that the Haveri Police tried to hush up the matter and were trying to get a statement from the victim that there was no gang rape.