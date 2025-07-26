Woman alleges gang rape in ambulance after fainting during Bihar govt recruitment exam

Gayaji: A woman in Bihar's Gayaji district alleged that she was gang-raped inside an ambulance which drove her to a hospital after she fainted during a government recruitment test, police said on Saturday.

Two persons, identified by the complainant who had appeared at a recruitment drive for home guards, have been arrested, they said.

"When the woman fainted, on July 24, she was rushed to the Anugrah Narain Medical College and Hospital at Gayaji in an ambulance. After she gained consciousness, she alleged that she was raped inside the vehicle," said SP (Town) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal.

"We thereafter detained the driver and a technician who were in the ambulance. The woman also identified them. Their reply was not satisfactory, so they were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita," he added.

Kaushal said the medical examination of the complainant has been completed, and based on the findings of the reports, further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the incident drew strong criticism from Union minister Chirag Paswan, who supports the NDA government in the state, as well as the opposition.

Paswan told reporters in Patna, before leaving for Gayaji to address a rally, "The incident is deplorable. The guilty may have been caught, but the administration is obviously unable to prevent such crimes. The situation is scary and I regret that I am supporting a regime that is incapable of controlling law and order".

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar claimed, "The incident at Gayaji is reflective of a collapse in law and order, which is highly surprising given the attitude of the ruling dispensation as witnessed in the recently held assembly session. Our party is committed to ensuring that the girl gets justice."