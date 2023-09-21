Woman allegedly kills mother-in-law in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: A woman has been arrested in Kalimpong for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law in Kalimpong on Thursday night.



The incident occurred at Sadhudara, near Bagdhara under the Kalimpong police station at around 7pm.

The victim Uma Devi was stabbed on her forehead, twice with a sharp cutting weapon.

She was brought dead at Kalimpong District Hospital.

‘The accused, Babita Kumari who is the daughter-in-law of the deceased, has been detained from the jhora (spring) near the place of occurance of the crime by a police team. The exact cause of the murder is under investigation. However, a property dispute between the accused and the deceased’s family cannot be ruled out,’ stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong. A case has been registered at Kalimpong police station.