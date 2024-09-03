Wolves kill child in UP, death toll touches 8

Lucknow: The threat of man-eating wolves has escalated in Bahraich, where a series of brutal attacks has left the community in fear.



On Sunday night, at around 1 am, a three-year-old girl was snatched from her mother’s side while she was asleep. Despite the mother’s desperate screams and attempts to save her, the wolf vanished into the darkness.

Two hours later, the child’s body was discovered a kilometer away, with both her hands likely eaten by the predator.

The harrowing incident occurred in Nauwan Garethi village, located in the Mahsi tehsil.

Just three hours later, a similar attack took place in Kotiya village, merely two kilometers away. A woman, who was sleeping in her verandah, was attacked by a wolf. Her screams alerted her family, who rushed to her aid, but not before the wolf had severely injured her. The woman is currently in critical condition.

A series of wolf attacks in Bahraich has resulted in the deaths of seven children and one woman over the past 48 days. In addition to these fatalities, more than 38 people have been injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded that the wolves be captured “at any cost.”

As fear spreads throughout the district, residents have become too terrified to leave their homes. Many are relocating in groups, seeking safety in numbers, but their efforts seem futile as the administration struggles to control the situation. The authorities have resorted to using drones and setting up cages, but these measures have yielded little success.

“The inefficacy of the forest department is evident, as officials admit they do not even have accurate data on the number of wolves in the area, further complicating efforts to protect the community. As the attacks continue, the residents of Bahraich are left to fend for themselves against the lurking menace,” villagers recounted.

Efforts to track and capture the wolves have so far been ineffective. The forest department’s struggles are further compounded by their lack of precise data on the number of wolves in the area.