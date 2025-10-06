Wolf menace in Bahraich: Hunt intensifies as at least six killed

Bahraich: Fear has gripped the Kaiserganj region of Bahraich district after a series of deadly wild animal attacks, believed to be by a wolf or a pack of wolves, left six people dead and over a dozen injured since early September.

The victims include four children and an elderly couple, forcing terrified villagers to stay indoors after dark and patrol their hamlets through the night with sticks and traditional weapons.

The most recent tragedy involved Khedan and his wife Mankiya, both in their 60s, who were found dead in their hut.

Earlier attacks claimed the lives of young children, some mauled in broad daylight. With sugarcane fields and forest patches providing cover, the predator has managed to evade capture, spreading terror across multiple villages.

Forest officials have launched a large-scale search under ‘Operation Wolf’ to track the man-eating animal. Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav said seven teams equipped with thermal drones, night-vision cameras, and trap cages are combing the area. A dead adult wolf has been recovered, and officials are awaiting post-mortem results to determine if it was responsible for the killings.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi visited the affected families, offering condolences and ₹5 lakh compensation to each bereaved household. He assured villagers that the state government is “fully committed to ensuring their safety” and that forest teams are working continuously to end the crisis.

Several schools in affected areas have been closed as residents remain on high alert.

The ongoing attacks have reignited concerns over the growing man-animal conflict in rural Uttar Pradesh.