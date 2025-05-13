Without fear there’s no love: Air Marshal quotes ‘Ramcharitmanas’ on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: At a serious military briefing, one doesn’t expect high literature and text from epics to be quoted by a battle-hardened air warrior to drive home a point.

Director General of Air Operations, IAF, Air Marshal A K Bharti, though stunned and captivated a large gathering of generally cynical journalists by quoting a couplet from Ramcharitmanas to expound on Lord Ram’s patience and anger at the Sea God.

Without reading from any paper, the Air Marshal fluently recited the couplet -- ‘Vinay Na Manat Jaldhi Jad, Bhaye Teen Din Beet, Bole Ram Sakop Tab, Bhai Bin Hoi Na Preet’.

Translated in English, the couplet reads, “The ocean remained unmoved by humble requests, three days passed. Then Lord Rama, with rising anger, declared without fear, there can be no love.”

This couplet refers to the time when Lord Rama waiting for the Sea God to grant him the passage to Lanka loses patience after three days and becomes angry. He declares that love does not exist without fear and lifts his bow. Only then does the Sea God appears and helps Lord Ram.

“What message is being given... So, a hint is enough for an intelligent person,” Bharti said, as the room broke into applause.

The display of literary prowess was triggered by a reporter’s question whether there was any symbolism or messaging in using the Sanskrit hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva in the briefing on Sunday and a famed poetry of ‘Rashtrakavi’ Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on epic Mahabharata on Monday.