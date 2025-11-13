With two days left for poll outcome in Bihar, air thick with anticipation

Patna: With the dust having settled on an acrimonious campaign, followed by a record turn-out in Bihar Assembly polls, all eyes are now on the counting of votes scheduled on Friday.

The outcome will make it clear whether Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president who is also the longest serving Chief Minister, enjoys enough public support to enjoy a record fifth consecutive tenure or the people have opted for a change.

Exit polls have been nearly unanimous in predicting a clean sweep for the NDA, of which the JD(U) is a part, much to the annoyance of the Opposition INDIA Bloc.

Tejashwi Yadav, the young RJD leader whom the Opposition coalition has named its “Chief Ministerial candidate”, rubbished these predictions and cited past goof-ups in the media like exaggerated reports of Indian armed forces’ action during Operation Sindoor and, more recently, unverified reports of “death” of legendary actor Dharmendra who was convalescing at a Mumbai hospital.

Congress’ media and publicity chairman Pawan Khera, whose party is the second largest constituent of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, where it goes by the name “Mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) believes that the high turnout was proof that people have voted for a change.

“I have been in Bihar for a long time during the elections. I have felt the pulse of the people. They have voted for a change. The high turnout was an expression of their anger against unemployment and corruption for which they wanted to punish the NDA. We are going to win and form the next government”, Khera told the news agency.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, whose party is the third largest INDIA Bloc constituent, voiced a similar opinion, saying “our ground reports and the high voter turnout suggest Bihar has voted for change”.

“Elections in India are now a serial hurdle race. The people of Bihar who succeeded in crossing the SIR hurdle and managed to protect and use their votes should now overcome the third hurdle and ensure accurate counting of votes,” added Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was upbeat in the NDA camp, with BJP leaders already placing orders for massive quantities of sweets to be distributed on what they already foresee as the “day of victory”.

“The people voted for “vikas” (development) which only the combined leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar can provide. Exit polls are reflecting the public sentiment though we believe the scale of victory will be bigger than what has been projected,” said Nityanand Rai, Union minister and former state BJP president.