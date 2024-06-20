With Kiran Choudhry’s entry, kin of Hry’s 3 famous ‘Lals’ now in BJP fold

Chandigarh: With Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joining the saffron party, several kin of Haryana’s three famous ‘Lals’ are now in the BJP fold.

Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry, a former MP, was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress.

Both of them joined the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday after resigning from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday.

Ever since Haryana was carved out as a separate state way back in 1966, its politics has revolved for about three decades around three famous ‘Lals’ --Devi Lal, Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal. Former deputy PM Devi Lal’s son Ranjit Singh Chautala, who joined the BJP about three months ago, resigned as Independent MLA in March giving up his membership from the Rania segment in Sirsa district, which nominated him from the Hisar seat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. He, however, lost the seat to the Congress.

About two years ago, former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi had quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Kuldeep’s son Bhavya, who had also switched over from the Congress to the BJP, is currently an MLA from Adampur segment in Hisar district.

The Haryana Congress on Wednesday wrote to the state Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of Kiran Choudhry as member of the Vidhan Sabha. The Congress leaders said according to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, specifically Paragraph 2(1)(a), “a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if they voluntarily give up their membership of such political party”.

Ahmed and Batra said given that Kiran Choudhry was elected as a candidate of the Congress and has now voluntarily given up her membership by joining the BJP, she stands disqualified under the provisions of the

Tenth Schedule.