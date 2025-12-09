With great victory comes great responsibility, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the NDA MPs from Bihar to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people after the ruling alliance’s resounding victory in the recent Assembly elections, saying “with great victory comes great responsibility”.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said the Prime Minister conveyed the message to a delegation of NDA MPs when they called on him here to congratulate him for the NDA’s massive victory in the Bihar polls.

“We congratulated and thanked the prime minister for his leadership and campaign support in Bihar, which gave strong momentum to our election. The Prime Minister reminded us that with great victory comes great responsibility,” she told reporters after the meeting.

Choudhary said Modi asked the MPs to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people of Bihar with the NDA’s clear priority of inclusive development for all, irrespective of class or gender, focusing on progress rather than negativity, hatred and falsehood.

Sources said Modi reminded the Bihar MPs that their real work begins after the election.

The Prime Minister interacted with each alliance partner and stressed the significance of the NDA’s victory in Bihar, the sources said.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to the polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time.

Among the alliance partners, the BJP won 89 seats, JD-U 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, while four seats went to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.