With G20 Summit over, Modi govt should turn attention to domestic issues: Cong chief

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that with the G20 Summit now over, the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues like inflation, unemployment and Manipur violence.



He claimed that the people have started paving the way for the BJP-led government’s departure in the 2024 general elections.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge slammed the government over the rise in prices of essential commodities and the “increase” in unemployment.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying hard to “conceal” the truth, but the public wants to hear and see the truth instead of paying attention to distracting issues.

“Now that the G-20 meeting is over, the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues. Inflation: The price of the common ‘thali’ increased by 24% in August. Unemployment: The unemployment rate in the country is 8%. The future of the youth is bleak,” Kharge said.

He alleged a “flood of corruption under the misgovernance” of the Modi government.

“The CAG has exposed BJP in many reports, Rs 13,000 crore Jal Jeevan scam has come to light in Jammu and Kashmir, in which a Dalit IAS officer was harassed because he exposed corruption,” he claimed.

“Loot: The loot of the prime minister’s best friend has come to light again recently. It has now been revealed that former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya had resisted government pressure to transfer Rs 3 lakh crore from the RBI treasury to the Modi government ahead of the 2019 elections,” Kharge alleged in his long post on X.

He said violence has again started in Manipur in the last few days.