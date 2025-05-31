With eye on assembly polls, Bihar BJP names new office-bearers

Patna: With barely a few months left for assembly polls in Bihar, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday came out with a fresh list of office-bearers, including over a dozen vice-presidents. According to a communication issued by the party, among the 13 state vice presidents are Rajya Sabha MP Dharmashila Gupta and MLC Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi. While Gupta is a Vaishya, a caste traditionally known to be aligned with BJP, the party's outreach towards extremely backward classes has been reflected in the choice of Chandravanshi.

Other notable faces among state vice presidents include former MLA Baby Kumari, a Dalit, Rajendra Singh, an RSS pracharak who had quit the BJP ahead of assembly polls held five years ago to contest on an LJP ticket, but returned in 2022. Five leaders have been made state general secretaries. These include Shivesh Ram, a former MLA who was the BJP candidate from Sasaram, a reserved constituency, in last year's Lok Sabha polls. The seat was won by the Congress. Notably, during his two-day tour of the state recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with BJP leaders here, and, according to Jaiswal, his stress was on ensuring that all social segments got due representation in the organisation. In addition, there are 14 state secretaries, a state treasurer and two state co-treasurers.