With almost a year to polls, Khattar & Hooda in election mode already

While the Haryana government continues to proudly flaunt its e-governance, the Opposition

continues to vehemently criticize the same. With at least 18 months to the Haryana Assembly elections, the political parties are already in election mode. On one hand, the state government

led by BJP stalwart and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been taking a dig at previous government, and Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hoodahas been taking a dig at the latter. Khattar has launched numerous portals in the last nine years of his regime and in a recent interview claimed that there have been radical changes in the functioning of the state government owing to the IT reforms introduced. While Bhupinder SinghHooda at a Press Conference recently said that it is a government of ‘portals’. Citing an example Hooda said that the government has surely

launched numerous portals like ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal etc, however, these por-

tals work at their whims and fancies. They are non-functional at times due to which the layman faces problems. He shared that the farmers are facing issues with the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal and with the onset of wheat procurement, the poor farmer is suffering as the portal is non-functional many times. Also, the present leadership strongly advocates that digitisation has brought in transparency and says that with DBT transfer of money,the poor are benefitted as the money is directly transferred to the eligible beneficiaries’ bank accounts.