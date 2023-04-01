‘With 28,362 jobs in 1st yr, Punjab govt sets new benchmark’

chandigarh: Handing over appointment letters to 1,320 assistant lineman of PSPCL, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the state government has set a new benchmark by giving government jobs to 28,362 youth in the first year of its tenure.



Addressing the gathering during a function here at Tagore Bhawan, he said that this job brings a lot of responsibility for the selected candidates as they have to serve the society with missionary zeal.

He said that they have been selected completely on the basis of merit and have done a lot of hard work to get this post. Mann welcomed the youth to the family of

Punjab government and expressed hope that they will discharge their duty with honesty and sincerity.

The chief minister said that there is no short cut for success and only hard work can fulfill all the dreams of a common man. However, he said that this is not the final destination as a lot more is yet to come in their lives.