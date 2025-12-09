Wishes pour in as Sonia Gandhi turns 79

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she turned 79 on Tuesday, with the Congress saying her visionary leadership did not just guide the party but transformed India through landmark rights-based laws such as MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act. Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, turned 79 on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday, wishing her good health. "Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health," Modi said in a post on X. The Congress posted on X Sonia Gandhi's quote, "Together we can face any challenge as deep as the ocean and as high as the sky." It said her words perfectly capture the strength, dignity and grace she embodies in public and private life alike.

She lives with unwavering integrity, compassion and courage, the party said. "Her visionary leadership didn't just guide the Congress, it transformed India through landmark rights-based laws: MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Information, and the National Food Security Act. These gave millions jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity," the Congress said. Her lifelong commitment to women's empowerment, social justice and inclusive growth continues to uplift millions all across the country, it said. The Congress said Sonia Gandhi's grit and dedication inspire the party every day. "With deepest respect, admiration, and love, we wish Sonia Gandhi ji a very happy birthday, good health, and endless joy," it said. Several Congress leaders greeted Sonia Gandhi and hailed her leadership. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wished Sonia Gandhi a long and healthy life. "Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication," Kharge wrote on X.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal described Sonia Gandhi as the Congress' "lodestar" who continues to be a fierce voice speaking boldly with clarity on issues of national importance. "I join millions around the world in conveying my best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday today!" "Through the last 3 decades, her role in public life has been inspirational. As UPA Chairperson during PM Manmohan Singh ji's tenure, she played a pivotal role in driving a welfare agenda that expanded India's social security net and led to over 23 crore Indians escaping poverty within a decade," Venugopal said in a post on X. He said Sonia Gandhi's vision was for India to have a strong rights-based governance framework which compelled the state to deliver welfare to the last mile. He credited Sonia Gandhi with steering the party through various turbulent periods of Indian politics. "Her ideological conviction combined with her deft organisational management made her an extremely effective President in this dynamic period," he added. In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values." "May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA," he said. Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party. Besides being the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she is a member of the Rajya Sabha.