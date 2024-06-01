Wiped out in South, halved in North, BJP’s graph is falling, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has stated that the BJP may be wiped out from Haryana in the Lok Sabha elections because people’s mood was completely in support of Congress in the elections.



He said BJP leaders have also now started cooking up stories for the defeat. “The allegations of bogus voting being made by BJP leaders are an acceptance of their defeat in the elections. In frustration with defeat, the former Chief Minister of BJP is threatening officers and employees,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for peaceful voting. He said no untoward incident took place during voting in the entire state. “Despite this, BJP leaders are now making baseless allegations of bogus voting, even though BJP agents were present in every polling booth. No agent made any such complaint on the spot, but when BJP started seeing defeat, its leaders started making such statements,” he pointed out.



Hooda said that the people of the entire country were very angry with BJP’s breach of promises. “This is why the results will show that the BJP would be wiped out of the south and will be reduced to half in North. BJP’s graph is falling,” he said.

“After the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Haryana are ready to teach BJP a lesson in the Assembly elections as well,” he added.

“A party that does not have a majority has no right to remain in power. Congress has also demanded this from the Governor. The party has proposed that the Governor should dissolve the government and make arrangements for Assembly elections in the state soon,” he said.