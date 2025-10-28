Wipe out Oppn in Maha local body polls: Shah to BJP workers

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked BJP workers to ensure that the Opposition is wiped out during the ensuing local body polls in a manner that they are “not seen even with the help of binoculars.”

Speaking to party workers after laying the foundation stone of Maharashtra BJP’s new office building near Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai, Shah asserted, “we have proved that the politics of family-run parties will no longer work in this country. It is the politics of performance that will lead the nation forward.”

Shah cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a model for the party, saying “Modi ji is the best example of this. A child born in a humble tea seller’s home rose, through his dedication, sacrifice, and hard work, to become the prime minister of India.”

Shah said the BJP under PM Modi has implemented all its ideological commitments like abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, CAA, triple talaq and some states have implemented the uniform civil code.

“All our ideological stands have been cleared and now we are focusing on Viksit Bharat in 2047,” he said.

The BJP has the responsibility of conducting principled politics for the future of the country, Shah said.

Referring to the ‘double engine’ government of the BJP at the Centre and in the state, Shah said the party must also secure victories in the local body polls scheduled later this year, instructing workers to work so hard that the Opposition is wiped out. “They shouldn’t be seen even with the help of binoculars,” he added.

The BJP doesn’t run on crutches in Maharashtra but on its own strength, Shah said.

Responding to a reporter’s question later on Shah’s remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that friends are not crutches.

“Those who question this remark do not understand the meaning of `crutches’. Friends are not crutches,” said Fadnavis who leads a three-party alliance government.