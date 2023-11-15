Winter Session of UP Assembly from Nov 28

Lucknow: The upcoming winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is set to kick off on November 28 and is expected to be brief, spanning three sittings until December 1.



During this time, the Yogi Adityanath government aims to secure supplementary grants for the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

In a recent cabinet meeting held in Ayodhya, the government had approved proposals for seeking supplementary grants, focusing on development projects in Ayodhya and enhancing infrastructure statewide.

Ayodhya, particularly, is witnessing rapid progress in projects encompassing roads, power, and urban amenities. Many of these initiatives are slated for completion before the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ayodhya temple on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiating the ceremony.

Official sources indicate that the supplementary budget assumes added significance with the looming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April/May next year.