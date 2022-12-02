Winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha to begin from December 22

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed that the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from December 22, 2022. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday. Addressing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that 29 agenda items were passed in the meeting. He informed that for the first time, the panches and sarpanches elected in the recent Panchayat elections will be administered oath by Gram Sanrakshaks in the Gram Sabha meeting to be held on December 3, 2022, across the state.



The Chief Minister informed that under the 'Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana -2021', Class-I officers serving in various departments have been nominated as Gram Sanrakshak, wherein the officers will help in resolving the problems of the villagers and ensure the holistic development of the village adopted by them.