Winter of discontent: Several Mahayuti Cabinet aspirants bemoan cold shoulder

Nagpur: Discontent is brewing in the 11-day-old Mahayuti government in Maharashtra with senior leaders from the ruling alliance openly expressing their displeasure over being denied ministerial berths during the cabinet expansion in Nagpur a day ago.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and BJP politician Sudhir Mungantiwar, both of whom were overlooked for Cabinet positions on Sunday, appeared unhappy on Monday after the ministry expansion along with some legislators from the Shiv Sena who also felt ignored.

Bhujbal said denial of a Cabinet berth was a “gift” for taking on quota activist Manoj Jarange and opposing his demand for including the Maratha community in the OBC category. Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, and Jarange have publicly clashed over the latter’s agitation seeking OBC status for the Marathas.

Mungantiwar, who was part of the previous Eknath Shinde cabinet, said he was told his name had been included in the list of ministers who were going to take oath, but was dropped later.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expanded his cabinet in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently taking place, and inducted 39 new members in his team - 19 from the BJP, 11 from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 from Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Bhujbal, who was a minister in the previous Mahayuti government, said in Nagpur he would talk to his constituents and decide his future course of action. The prominent OBC leader left for his home district Nashik after the assembly was adjourned for the day.

The former Cabinet member said he wasn’t sure if he would return to the city before the winter session of the legislature ends on Saturday.

Bhujbal, who served as the food and civil supplies minister in the previous Mahayuti government, said he was upset at not being included in the new Cabinet.

“I am an ordinary political worker. It doesn’t matter if I am sidelined or rewarded,” said the MLA from the Yeola constituency in Nashik district.

BJP leader Mungantiwar put on a brave face, saying he was not upset and stressed he was an organisation man.

“I will continue to work for the people of my constituency and highlight issues about their welfare in the legislative assembly,” the former forest minister told reporters.

Mungantiwar later called on Union minister Nitin Gadkari and their closed door meeting lasted for nearly two hours.